The Washington County commissioners announced this week that their COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program has begun and is now accepting applications from eligible businesses in the county.
The “CHIRP” program was created by the commissioners following legislation signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in February that allocated about $2.3 million in funding to Washington County to provide financial relief to businesses.
“The restaurant and hospitality businesses of Washington County have been some of the hardest hit by the pandemic,” commission Chairwoman Diana Irey Vaughan said. “Our goal for the CHIRP program is to help to alleviate some of the losses that have been inflicted on these businesses, through no fault of their own, and assist our restaurants and hospitality businesses as they continue to weather this storm.”
The aid will primarily go to businesses that offer accommodations or food service that have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The North American Industry Classification System Code subsector number for accommodations is 721, while food service and drinking establishments are coded 722.
The commissioners partnered with the Washington Industrial Development Corporation, which is an affiliate of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, and the Mon Valley Alliance to administer the program. The WIDC and MVA formed a strategic partnership to assist in providing the county and local hospitality businesses with a robust and user-friendly grant process.
Commissioner Larry Maggi praised the partnership between the county and the WIDC and MVA.
“We are very optimistic that this program will provide meaningful relief to our restaurant and hospitality businesses. I am also very proud that we could partner with our two Washington County-based (Certified Economic Development Organizations) to execute this program,” Maggi said. “They are located within our community and know these businesses and their owners and have seen firsthand how they have suffered.”
A new website at www.WashCoGrant.com will explain CHIRP grant program guidelines and offer an application portal. Detailed business eligibility and program information is available on the website, but in most cases, businesses will need to demonstrate a 25% or more loss in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic and provide documentation to substantiate those losses.
Applications will be reviewed based on the criteria in the guidelines, developed from Act 1, and review criteria approved by Washington County. Grant applications will be accepted and reviewed on a rolling basis and awarded until funding is exhausted
“Throughout the past year I have heard from a number of restaurant and hotel owners, and the stories of the hardships they have faced have been heartbreaking,” Commissioner Nick Sherman said. “The CHIRP program will help to provide some relief and a bridge to better times, when we can be back in public facilities without any restriction.”