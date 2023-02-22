Diana Irey Vaughan is retiring as a Washington County commissioner after serving in office for nearly three decades.
The seven-term Republican commissioner, who is currently the board’s chairperson, made the announcement Tuesday morning that she is not running for reelection this year after first winning the seat in 1995.
Irey Vaughan, of Cecil Township, said she has been considering leaving office for the past year, although she began circulating a “handful” of nominating petitions last week before making the final decision recently with her family not to run.
“This was a hard decision, feeling such a responsibility to the people who have supported me for so very long and have encouraged me to continue in my service and run again,” Irey Vaughan said. “But this had to be a personal decision and after much prayer and reflection, my family and I made the decision together.”
She noted that she’s been a commissioner for nearly half of her lifetime after winning her first election at age 33, so it was time for her to move on and pursue other interests. She added that she’s had “several opportunities” presented to her, but declined to elaborate on her future plans when her term expires at the end of the year.
“It is a full-time job. It’s all consuming,” Irey Vaughan said of the role of a commissioner. “You must give every bit of your heart to the job because it is such an honor and privilege to serve the people.”
During a phone interview Tuesday morning after making her announcement, Irey Vaughan reflected on her lengthy tenure and some of her proudest accomplishments. She said keeping the county’s millage rate mostly steady by only raising taxes twice during that time was important. But so, too, was implementing the county’s “Furlough Into Service” program in 1997 that has delivered 500,000 hours of community service. She also pointed to the expansion of Southpointe, the development of California Technology Park and the recent high-speed broadband internet projects as important economic steps for the county.
She has been serving as chairperson during this term as she and fellow Republican Commissioner Nick Sherman held the majority on the board, although the past two years have been especially tumultuous. Several residents and county row officers have been vocal in their criticism of the commissioners at public meetings, complaining about the lack of an audit following the 2020 presidential election and raising concerns about courthouse staffing changes.
The attacks often became personal, and the Washington County Republican Party recently announced it had taken a “no confidence” vote against Irey Vaughan, indicating she would not receive the party’s support in the upcoming election. Irey Vaughan did not say whether the intra-party rift had any bearing on her decision.
“I’m encouraged that more people are engaged in what’s going on in their government,” Irey Vaughan said. “I hope that the frustration and anger that people seem to feel based on the distrust of government will lessen. I am proud of the government services of Washington County. We are a county built on integrity and accountability.”
Her departure now leaves an open seat on the board, and multiple Republican and Democratic candidates have already announced their intentions to run for commissioner. Irey Vaughan acknowledged that she’s spoken to various people encouraging them to run, but she declined to endorse anyone at this time.
“I hope my announcement (Tuesday) will stir someone’s heart and they will step up and take their turn in leading Washington County,” she said. “It’s been a calling on my life and I can only hope someone else will feel that calling and wish to serve.”
Now that she is moving onto her next chapter in life, Irey Vaughan said she hopes to continue serving the community in other ways. But for the last 10-plus months left on her term, Irey Vaughan plans to continuing pursuing important goals such as expanding broadband access to more areas and implementing a new public safety system.
“I feel good about the decision and I’m excited to look forward to my next opportunity to serve,” she said.
