Greene Belding

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

Greene County Commission Chairman Mike Belding announces on Dec. 16 a $1 million plan to extend broadband internet service to more than 100 customers in the northwestern part of the county.

Greene County Commission Chairman Mike Belding has decided not to run for reelection after just one term in office.

Belding said he decided against running again because he feels that he accomplished what he set out to do as a commissioner and now wants to enjoy retirement.

