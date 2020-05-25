The Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission is seeking input through a series of virtual meetings focusing on regional and local transportation needs from 2021-24.
Local projects in the area mentioned in the 45-page report are the Valley Brook and Bebout roads intersection, Peters Township; Interstate 70 modernization, betterment of Route 88 in the Mon Valley and Route 19 in Waynesburg and a bridge over I-70 in the Twilight area.
The comment period is now open, and the commission will use the virtual meetings to gather feedback on projects planned for those years.
The draft, known as the Transportation Improvement Plan, identifies the region’s priority roadway, transit and multimodal transportation improvements
It also seeks to assess the burdens and benefits to the environment, including air quality.
Amendments to the region’s transportation plan, "SmartMoves for a Changing Region" reflect updated revenue projections and a revised project list including phases of projects and cost.
Virtual public meetings will be held that will provide an overview of the draft documents, updates on project advancement, and opportunities for the public to ask questions and submit comments.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home orders, the commission did not plan in-person public meetings.
Here is the schedule:
- 6 to 7 p.m.Thursday for PennDOT District 12, which includes Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland Counties.
- and 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, PennDOT District 11, which includes Allegheny County and Pittsburgh, plus Beaver and Lawrence counties.
Virtual public meetings will be livestreamed on the day of the meeting and archived vidos will be available the day after the meeting by visiting the website https://publicinput.com/21-24_TIP_Update to comment on projects.
Written comments may also be submitted to comments@spcregion.org, by mail to SPC Comments at Two Chatham Center, Suite 500, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 or by fax to 412-391-9160.
All comments must be received by 4 p.m. Friday, June 12.
SPC employees are working remotely and are available via email.
The public can also access information at https://www.spcregion.org/get-involved/public-comment/.
Those interested will also be able to review and comment on draft documents online. Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission will provide paper copies of materials upon request.