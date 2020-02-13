Canonsburg code enforcement officer Josh Smith is working with the owners of a recently condemned commercial building in the downtown district.
The commercial structure, at 57 W. Pike St., was condemned last month after multiple inspectors, including a structural engineer, deemed the rear exterior wall structurally unsound.
Smith said the wall is being monitored for potential collapse, but that it hasn’t yet reached a point of “imminent collapse.”
“It’s not a threat to society at this point,” Smith said.
The building is owned by Peter Pihiou and is valued at $106,000, according to Washington County property records.
Smith said Pihiou is working with the borough to try to make the necessary repairs to the building. He has 30 days from the date of the condemnation, Jan. 24, to fix the wall, but Smith said as long as progress is being made, the borough could extend that deadline.
“No one is occupying the building,” Smith said. “They are allowed in the building to get things out or to show a contractor the scope of work, but they have to let me know anytime people are in the building.”
The building has been vacant for years, but it formerly housed “Canonsburg Pickers,” which was a flea market storefront. Before that it was a dance studio, according to Canonsburg Mayor Dave Rhome.