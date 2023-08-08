Monongahela police arrested a Columbus, Ohio, man Sunday morning accused of leading officers on a chase that at times exceeded speeds of 100 mph.
Shawn Otis Bumpass, 53, faces felony charges of fleeing an officer and aggravated assault by vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, shortly before 2 a.m. police attempted to pull over Bumpass’ vehicle on Dry Run Road near Ringgold High School for crossing the double yellow line.
Police said Bumpass sped away and turned onto State Route 917. According to court records, he lost control of his vehicle near Cracker Jack Road, hit the front of a police car and continued on Route 917.
According to the complaint, Bumpass eventually drove onto the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70, where his speed exceeded 100 mph. He took an exit back to Route 917, and came to a stop on Grant Street.
Bumpass exited his vehicle and was taken into custody. According to the complaint, Bumpass appeared to be heavily intoxicated. He was transported to Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital for a blood draw.
He was arraigned Sunday afternoon before District Judge Curtis Thompson, who sent him to the Washington County jail on $250,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Aug. 16.
