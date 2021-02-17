The deadline for families in need to apply for crisis grants to heat their homes is April 9.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a federal program that distributes cash grants of between $200 and $1,000 through the state’s Department of Human Services to help struggling families pay their heating bill, according to a news release from Columbia Gas, urging its customers to apply.
The program also offers crisis grants, between $25 and $800, to help in emergency situations like broken heating equipment, leaks or repairs, lack of fuel or the threat of the heat being shut off by the utility company.
The income eligibility is 150% of the federal poverty income guidelines, the release said, meaning individuals who make up to $19,140 annually can apply, or a family of four with an annual income of up to $39,300 can apply.
Columbia Gas is able to request the grant money on behalf of its customers who have previously received LIHEAP and still owe payments, according to the release. More than 20,000 of their customers received LIHEAP grants to help pay heating bills last season, the release said.
“LIHEAP is an important resource to keep our at-risk customers safe and warm during cold weather, and crisis grants can provide extra help when an emergency comes up,” said Deb Davis, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania manager of universal services. “Crisis grants are especially helpful to households facing heating emergencies, and because it’s a one-time grant, customers don’t have worry about repaying it.”
To apply for the grants online, visit www.compass.state.pa.us.