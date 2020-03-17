news2.JPG

CHARLEROI – Columbia Gas is replacing underground gas lines in the Charleroi area, work that may temporarily interrupt service and slow traffic in construction zones.

The company said it is replacing more than 12,400 feet of pipeline along portions of Elizabeth, Charles, Rebecca and State streets and Speers, Lewis and Jane avenues.

Columbia Gas said it will personally contact its customers prior to shutting off service and to schedule service restoration. Those with indoor meters will also have them relocated to the outside of their homes at no cost.

All company and its contractors workers carry photo identification badges. Customers are to ask the employees for ID before allowing anyone into their home, or they can call 1-888-460-4332 for employee verifications.

The project is designed to ensure the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient natural gas for years to come.

The work is taking place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and possibly on Saturday.

Tags

Staff Writer

Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription