CHARLEROI – Columbia Gas is replacing underground gas lines in the Charleroi area, work that may temporarily interrupt service and slow traffic in construction zones.
The company said it is replacing more than 12,400 feet of pipeline along portions of Elizabeth, Charles, Rebecca and State streets and Speers, Lewis and Jane avenues.
Columbia Gas said it will personally contact its customers prior to shutting off service and to schedule service restoration. Those with indoor meters will also have them relocated to the outside of their homes at no cost.
All company and its contractors workers carry photo identification badges. Customers are to ask the employees for ID before allowing anyone into their home, or they can call 1-888-460-4332 for employee verifications.
The project is designed to ensure the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient natural gas for years to come.
The work is taking place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and possibly on Saturday.