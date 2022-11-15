Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania is offering a free First Responder Natural Gas Safety Training Program.
The deadline to sign up is Dec. 14.
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 1:42 am
To register, participants in Pennsylvania should visit www.columbiagaspa.com/emergency-responders, click the “Register Today” link to the training page, and complete the registration form. Once a user ID and password is created, participants will be granted access to the e-learning modules and resources in a safe, virtual environment.
The course is provided through the Northeast Gas Association. It was developed in partnership with emergency and training professionals to provide first responders with the information needed to safely identify and respond to incidents that involve natural gas pipelines and other natural gas facilities.
Columbia Gas also is offering a $1,000 grant or in-kind contribution for the fire department with the most course completions (a course completion of all seven modules) by Dec. 14 in each of the four Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania territories.
