Columbia Gas is offering a free online interactive First Responder Natural Gas Safety Training Program.
The program was developed in partnership with emergency and training professionals to provide first responders with the information needed to safely identify and respond to incidents that involve natural gas pipelines and other natural gas facilities.
Once a user ID and password is created, participants will be granted access to the e-learning modules and resources in a safe, virtual environment.
Columbia Gas also is offering a $1,000 grant or in-kind contribution for the fire department with the most course completions (a course completion is the completion of all seven modules) through Dec. 14 in each of the four Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania service territories. In case of a tie, the department with the most course completions first will receive the contribution.
Additionally, Columbia Gas will select one department from across the Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania footprint by a random generator from the departments with at least one course completion to receive a $1,000 grant or in-kind contribution.
Firefighters who complete the training will be eligible for a recognition gift of nominal value, while supplies last.
For more information regarding the First Responder Natural Gas Safety Training Program, reach out to Public Awareness Program Lead, Kristie Kubovic, at kkubovic@nisource.com.
