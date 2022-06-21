Columbia Gas will pay a nearly $1 million civil penalty to the state Public Utility Commission for causing the July 2019 house explosion in North Franklin that destroyed the residence, damaged several neighboring homes and injured at least five people.
The $990,000 penalty was agreed upon as the company acknowledged mistakes in how it went about the process of installing new natural gas pipelines in the area while not properly regulating the flow to 100 Park Lane when the house fill with gas and then exploded.
The joint settlement between Columbia Gas and the PUC’s Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement was reached in March, and the three-member Public Utility Commission voted unanimously Thursday to publish it for inspection before its final approval.
“Columbia Gas fully acknowledges the seriousness of the allegations and recognizes the need to prevent future reoccurrences,” the settlement states.
The investigation into the explosion and proposed settlement found eight violations by Columbia Gas that led to the accident, including not installing a service regulator to the line that connected with 100 Park Lane before pressurizing the mainline. The settlement states that the company’s “incremental update plan” for the Dewey Avenue Replacement Project did not identify that house as being affected by the pipeline upgrades.
“According to investigators, the primary cause of the explosion was the over-pressurization of the house piping and appliances – noting that Columbia Gas had failed to include the residence on the company’s maps for its nearby ‘Dewey Avenue Replacement Project,’ and, as a result, the house was not equipped with a service regulator when operating pressure in the Columbia Gas distribution system was significantly increased,” the PUC said in a written statement announcing the settlement.
The company took full responsibility for the accident the day after the July 31, 2019, explosion. The settlement would require Columbia Gas to make substantial changes in future pipeline projects.
Five people, including three firefighters, were injured when the house located near Trinity High School unexpectedly exploded when the residence filled with gas. The explosion shot debris high into the air and sent shockwaves across Washington that could be felt miles away. The Park Lane house was decimated with debris scattered everywhere, while another nearby home had to be condemned and many others sustained damage.
The homeowner, Deborah Braden, was outside her house at the time and injured in the explosion, but survived. She later sued Columbia Gas in federal court asking for $400,000 in damages. Braden and her homeowner’s insurance company, State Farm, settled out of court with Columbia Gas for an undisclosed amount of money in April 2021, according to federal court documents.
Washington County property records show Braden built a new home in 2021 on the same parcel as her previous house.
Details of the PUC’s proposed settlement are being advertised in the Pennsylvania Bulletin asking for public comments from interested parties. Those who would like to comment have until mid-July to submit statements at www.puc.pa.gov/filing-resources/efiling. Once that process is completed, a final decision will be made on the settlement.