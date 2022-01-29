California University of Pennsylvania is teaming up with Clarion and Edinboro universities to present programs throughout Black History Month.
A virtual address by Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey on Feb. 3 kicks off a series of events highlighting the legacies, accomplishments and struggles of African Americans throughout history.
Gainey was sworn in on Jan. 2 as the 61st mayor of Pittsburgh, making history as the city’s first-ever Black mayor. His 90-minute talk, “The Story of Civic Engagement,” is set to begin at 5 p.m. at https://calu.zoom.us/j/99623356807.
“We are thrilled to have Mayor Gainey kick off our 2022 Black History Month celebration,” said Sheleta Camarda-Webb, Cal U.’s interim chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer. “The opportunity to hear his story of moving through the ranks as a civic leader may inspire each of us to actively engage within our communities through voting and other measures to use our voice.”
Cal U. has joined with Clarion and Edinboro to organize a schedule of presentations and activities that honor the culture and contributions of African Americans worldwide.
Virtual events for the month include:
Diversity Dialogue – Scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 31, it is available on the Edinboro University YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/edinborou.
The program is part of Edinboro’s ongoing “Diversity Dialogues” series, which tackles converging issues surrounding race, politics and economics.
Participants will be:
- Roland Slade – a video collage artist, cultural critic and art house instructor.
- Danielle Slade – a hair artist and master stylist at So Fancy Hair Salon.
- Autumn Parker – career advisor at Allegheny College, ERIWE co-founder and community leader.
“The Souls of Clayhatchee: A Southern Tale” – Scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 14 and can be found online at https://calu.zoom.us/j/96043006791.
The program will feature a virtual reading of the novel and discussion featuring author Dr. Anthony Carlisle, associate professor of Culture, Media and Performance at Cal U.
Professors of Color in the Ivory Tower – Scheduled for noon Feb. 16. It can be viewed online at https://calu.zoom.us/j/96087025285.
The program is a virtual Red Table Talk Discussion facilitated by Dr. Michelle Torregano, associate professor and PreK graduate coordinator at Cal U.
Faculty participants include Dr. Adrienne Dixon, assistant professor, Counseling, School Psychology and Special Education (Edinboro); Dr. Kevon Bruce, assistant professor, Counseling, School Psychology and Special Education (Edinboro); and Dr. Darla Timbo, assistant professor, Psychology (Cal U.).
Have You Ever Seen the Crowd Goin’ Apesht?: Art, Pop Culture and Artistic Challenge to Power
- - Scheduled for 6-7 p.m. Feb. 23 and can be found online at https://edinboro.zoom.us/j/99865837621.
A Bruce Gallery screening of a 2018 music video from Beyoncé and Jay-Z (filmed inside the Louvre in Paris), followed by a panel discussion featuring Edinboro faculty members Dr. Rhonda Matthews (political science), Dr. Charlotte Wellman (art history) and Lisa Austin (studio art and director of Bruce Gallery) and Dr. Ginger Jacobson, associate director of behavioral research at the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.
Black History Month Charity Walk – Scheduled for Feb. 1-28.
Cal U., Clarion and Edinboro students are asked to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by walking for a charity that is important to their story.
Prizes will be awarded to the top four students on each campus. Winners will be announced on March 3.
To learn more about Black History Month programming or the institutions’ diversity initiatives, contact Dr. Terrence Mitchell, vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, or visit calu.edu, clarion.edu and edinboro.edu.
A complete list of programs is available at www.calu.edu/news/2022/black-history-month-events.aspx.