Heavy rains over Labor Day weekend have caused the building on Sixth Street in Monessen that once housed the Valley Independent newspaper to start to collapse. The area is blocked off by cones and police tape.

The owner of a collapsing building in Monessen that once housed the Valley Independent newspaper said he is going to work with the city to have it torn down.

“We’re going to clear the lot and I’m going to build brand new on it,” Guy Simpson of Monessen said Friday afternoon.

