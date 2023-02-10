Two Cokeburg residents are facing numerous felonies, accused of physically abusing a child in their care.
Matthew Alexander Mance, 33, and Shalee Rose Schnore, 26, each face multiple counts of aggravated assault, as well as a felony charge of endangering the welfare of children.
According to the criminal complaints, the alleged abuse took place at their home in the 100 block of Washington Street. Charging documents do not provide the exact age of the child but indicate she is younger than 6 years old. Court records also do not specify the relationship between Mance, Schnore and the victim.
Following up on a complaint made to state police Oct. 24, investigators found that the victim had bruising in multiple spots on her body.
A doctor at UPMC Children’s Hospital told police the injuries were “highly concerning” and a sign of physical abuse.
The child’s sister told investigators that she did not like to go to Mance’s and Schnore’s residence, and said that both of them would repeatedly hit her sibling, court documents state.
Schnore was arraigned Wednesday and released after posting $35,000 bond through a professional bondsman. According to court records, there is still an active warrant for Mance’s arrest.
