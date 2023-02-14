mance

Matthew Mance

State police arrested a Cokeburg man who was attempting to evade arrest on child abuse charges Saturday.

Troopers found Matthew Alexander Mance, 33, hiding in a closet, covered in boxes and clothes, at his home in the 100 block of Washington Street. Police said a trooper used a taser on Mance after he refused to leave the closet.

