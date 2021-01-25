A Cokeburg man has announced his candidacy for magisterial district judge in District 27-3-02.
Ron Tardivo, a former police sergeant and bakery owner, says he is inspired by the example of his ancestors to engage in public service. Tardivo says he believes in equality for all people, as put forth by the U.S. Constitution.
District 27-3-02 encompasses Bentleyville, Ellsworth, Cokeburg, Beallsville, Deemston, Marianna, North Bethlehem Township, and parts of Eighty Four, Scenery Hill, and Somerset, West Bethlehem and West Pike Run townships.
Curtis Thompson is currently the judge in District 27-3-02.
Magisterial district judges are elected to six-year terms, and preside over summary and preliminary hearings in misdemeanor and felony cases. They also hear civil complaints filed by individuals or businesses where the amount involved is $12,000 or less.