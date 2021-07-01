Something new is brewing in Canonsburg, and it's likely to perk up lovers of good coffee, tea, and food.
Chicco Baccello, a popular Washington coffee shop, is opening a second location in the Canonsburg headquarters of Arc Human Services, a Washington County-based non-profit.
The opening of the coffee shop, which will be located on the first floor of the Arc Building, puts Arc a step closer to completing its plans to turn the former Brody's Furniture Store, at 111 W. Pike St., into both a headquarters and a community-friendly, multi-use complex.
The addition of Chicco Baccello is part of a $600,000 investment in the first floor of the building, which also includes construction of an art gallery and office space.
Arc Human Services CEO Ed Picchiarini said the new additions to the first floor create make the organization more visible in the community.
“The Arc of Washington has been around for 70 years, and we were located inside unidentifiable office buildings and the community knew very little about us. We now have a new headquarters in downtown Canonsburg. A popular coffee shop inside our building gives Washington County residents even more of a reason to come inside and get to know us," said Picchiarini. "We anticipate this being a wonderful experience for the people we serve, Chicco Baccello, Canonsburg and all of Washington County.”
Lisa Aprea, one of three co-owners of Chicco Baccello, said the partnership with Arc and the Canonsburg location "is a perfect fit."
“Arc's vision and our vision was a perfect match," said Aprea. "Canonsburg has this charm about it. The people there love their community, and it's starting to grow so much. We're excited to be a part of that."
The coffee shop on South Main Street in Washington opened in 2014.
Aprea and her her partners, Jim Martin and Nancy Ogburn, had been searching for a location to open a second shop for two years when Lisa Scarmazzi, Canonsburg's Director of Economic Development connected them with Arc.
Scarmazzi said Chicco Baccello plans to employ some individuals served by Arc Human Services.
Chicco Baccello will introduce itself to the community during Canonsburg's Fourth of July parade, where it will be handing out free samples of nitro brew from the lobby of the Arc Building. Aprea encourages people to stop by to see the building and sample the coffee.
“For the parade, it’s coffee. Once we move in, we’ll be serving everything but dinner,” Aprea said. “We will have breakfast sandwiches and a lunch menu with coffees, sandwiches and baked goods.”
Plans to breathe new life into the building also include creating an art studio and office space on the first floor. Arc has been working with renowned local artist Jim Sulkowski to develop the gallery, which will feature exhibits and work from local artists of all abilities, and studio space.
The project is expected to be completed - and Chicco Baccello plans to open its doors - in mid- to late fall.
Renovation on the iconic Brody Furniture Building, which had been in existence since the 1930s, began in February of 2020. By the fall 2020, the project brought Arc of Washington and its shared services under one roof including finance, information technology, human resources, advocacy, employment, community-based services and other departments.
Arc Human Services and The Arc of Washington support people of all ages with intellectual and developmental disabilities and mental illness, allowing them to fulfill their ambitions, protect their rights and foster meaningful relationships at home, at work and in their communities. Arc's teams support advocacy initiatives, provides employment and training as well as housing and support services.