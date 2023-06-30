For the second day in a row, a code red air quality alert is in effect for Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Air quality remains unhealthy due to smoke from wildfires in Canada, with people encouraged to limit their time outside, even healthy people with no respiratory problems, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said in a press release.
The DEP extended the advisory through midnight Thursday.
The smoky haze will likely persist through at least Friday, with a possibility of relief Saturday.
Dr. Albert Rizzo, Chief Medical Officer for the American Lung Association, said residents may experience difficulty breathing, stinging eyes, scratchy throats, and headaches from the smoke.
Even those limiting their outside exposure and in relative good health are still breathing in potentially unhealthy levels of PM2.5, particles far smaller than a human hair that can lodge deep in the lungs and cause short-term and long-term health problems, he said.
“When we see wildfires to the extent we are seeing in Canada, it puts into danger children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with compromised health. On days like today, you can smell it and taste it, and you know it has to be going into your lungs,” said Rizzo.
When indoors, the American Lung Association recommends keeping windows and doors closed and running air purifiers and air conditioners. The ALA recommends air purifiers with HEPA filters. If going outside, people are advised to wear an N95 mask.
It is the second time in June smoke from the Canadian wildfires has impacted air quality here.
Climate change is expected to lead to longer and more active fire seasons, meaning wildfire smoke likely will become a growing public health concern, Rizzo said.
“It’s alarming, and unfortunately this isn’t the last time this is going to happen,” said Rizzo. “Because of climate change, this isn’t going to happen less often.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.