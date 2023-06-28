Smoke from Canadian wildfires is blanketing Southwestern Pennsylvania, creating unhealthy air quality conditions.
A code red air quality alert was issued Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection due to smoke drifting into Pennsylvania from the Great Lakes region.
"The average Air Quality Index readings for the entire day will likely be in the Code Red range; however, local conditions could be worse throughout the day," the DEP said in a statement.
In a code red air quality alert, the air is considered to be unhealthy for the general public.
Smoke from the wildfires is expected to impact Pennsylvania air quality throughout Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with some possible relief on Saturday.
The Environmental Protection Agency's AirNow.gov website listed air quality in large parts of Washington, Greene and Fayette counties as "very unhealthy."
Washington Park Pool closed Wednesday due to the DEP's air quality alert.
"It's rare for us to close, but try to stay indoors today," Washington Park posted on its Facebook page.
As of Wednesday morning, 20 states, including Iowa, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and North Carolina, were under air quality alerts, as smoke blanketed large swaths of the country.
Across Canada, 480 forest fires are burning, with 251 considered to be out of control, as Canada's worst fire season on record continues.
The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center reported as of Tuesday, more than 8.1 million acres of land has burned across Canada since Jan. 1.
Particulate matter in wildfire smoke, called PM2.5, is a tiny but dangerous pollutant that can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, and can affect the lungs and heart, making it harder to breathe.
Health officials say it’s important to limit outdoor activities as much as possible to avoid breathing in the particles.
The DEP encouraged residents to check www.airnow.gov for current air quality conditions in their area.
