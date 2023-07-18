Smoke from the Canadian wildfires returned Monday, leading the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to declare a statewide “code orange” air quality alert.
In a code orange, those with heart or lung issues, children, and the elderly are advised to limit outdoor activities.
It is the third time this summer the fires in Canada have led to an air quality alert.
According to the DEP, the fine particulate matter (PM2.5) that led to the air quality action day is emitted from several sources, including fires.
The National Weather service said the smoke was expected to clear out later in the day Monday, and the smoke would not be as bad as it was when a code red air quality alert was called for in late June. The alert was set to expire at midnight Monday.
Hundreds of wildfires are burning out of control in Canada, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. As of Monday, there were 885 fires across the country, with 584 fires out of control.
