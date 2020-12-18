COAL CENTER – A Coal Center man was wanted Thursday on charges he tried to kill a pregnant woman with a knife in his home.
Southwest Regional police filed attempted homicide and related charges against the suspect, Dylan Justin Lesnik, 28, who also was accused of punching the victim 10 times in the face and side, court records show.
Cassie King, who was nine weeks pregnant, was in an intensive-care unit in Pittsburgh with a stab wound to her neck and a broke bone in her spinal cord as a result of the assault about 3 p.m. Monday at 135 Spring St., police stated in charging documents.
King told police Lesnik jumped on top of her while she was on a bed and she grabbed a knife from a table to defend herself. He got the knife from her and kept trying to jab her stomach with it while she held her hands over her stomach to protect herself.
The victim also told police Lesnik attacked her again with the knife, cutting off part of her ear before she began to lose consciousness. She later learned at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, that an artery in her neck was severed.
She also told police Lesnik threatened to kill her, that she feared for her life because he kept calling her at the hospital.
Lesnik also was charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and reckless endangerment. District Judge Joshua Kanalis signed a warrant Wednesday for Lesnik’s arrest.