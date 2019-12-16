A former Monessen man pleaded guilty to helping to run one of the largest drug trafficking organizations in the history of Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Deabure Lightfoot, 29, Monday in federal court pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, said U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady.
Lightfoot also accepted responsibility for between 5 and 15 kilograms of cocaine and for supervising five or more people in the conspiracy.
According to prosecutors, Lightfoot and his brother, Jamie Lightfoot Jr., led the Lightfoot-Mendoza drug trafficking organization, which spanned Pittsburgh to Los Angeles, Calif. It included connections to Mexican drug cartels.
Jamie Lightfoot Jr. pleaded guilty earlier this year for his participation in the ring.
Prosecutors said from April 2017 to Nov. 15, 2017, Lightfoot conspired with others to import large quantities of cocaine and marijuana into Western Pennsylvania. Once the narcotics were in the area, Lightfoot and his brother would store the narcotics at their homes. They distributed the drugs to almost every region of Western Pennsylvania.
In December 2017, FBI investigators found a kilogram of cocaine in Deaubre Lightfoot’s residence.
Lightfoot’s sentencing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 16.
He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of not less than five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years and/or a fine of not more than $5 million.
The FBI and state police were assisted by South Strabane, Elizabeth Borough, Penn Hills and Perryopolis police departments in the investigation.