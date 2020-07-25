The state Department of Environmental Protection has reached a consent order and agreement with CNX Gas Co. and CNX Midstream Partners over pollution during pipeline construction between 2016 an 2018 in East Finley Township.
The DEP said the companies agreed to a $310,000 civil penalty for a leak of 2,100 gallons of brine into an unnamed tributary to Enlow Fork and another spill involving 43 gallons of drilling mud into Boothe Run.
The settlement requires an independent audit of the operator’s wastewater management activities, and directs it to review and resubmit pollution, prevention, and contingency plans to better plan and prevent future environmental impacts across its Pennsylvania operations, the DEP said Friday.
The companies have cleaned up the damage. The penalty will be deposited into the state’s Oil and Gas Fund, DEP spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said.