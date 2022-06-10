Improving broadband access has been a marquee issue for officials in Greene County and other predominantly rural parts of Pennsylvania, and those efforts have been given a boost by the CNX Foundation.
The philanthropic arm of natural gas company CNX Resources has given $1 million to Greene to expand broadband access. It is the latest infusion of money the county has received for the effort. Last year, Greene received a $2.5 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to expand broadband in 700 homes in all or portions of Wayne, Springhill, Aleppo, Freeport, Gilmore and Perry townships. The grant was matched by $2.7 million from industry investments.
In 2020, more than $3 million was earmarked for broadband improvements in Greene through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and investments from the communications company Windstream.
Broadband expansion has become such a critical issue for officials in rural communities because they believe it will improve the ability of businesses to compete and perhaps draw additional enterprises. They also say it will expand educational opportunities for residents in those areas and improve their economic prospects. Greene also hopes to be the first “gig-capable” rural county in Pennsylvania, meaning it would have an internet network with speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second.
In a news release, Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding said, “Greene County has been left behind before, but CNX Foundation has stepped up for our community. To accept a monumental donation such as this one solidifies the partnership altogether and allows us to stay connected with our neighbors.”
CNX’s broadband expansion initiative is scheduled to start in July. Early 2024 is its estimated completion date.