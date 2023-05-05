Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital will soon have an inpatient unit to help those beginning recovery from substance use disorder.

A $1 million commitment from CNX Foundation helped complete the construction of a 14-person, two-story substance recovery unit at the Monongahela facility. The unit will be the first of its kind in the region that provides this type of recovery care.

