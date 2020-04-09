The state Department of Environmental Protection said on Tuesday it had agreed not to fine CNX for erosion violations at seven local well sites in exchange for the shale gas driller’s vow to spend $180,000 toward improvements to a stretch of Mingo Creek in Nottingham Township.
CNX agreed to pay the money for the stream-bank stabilization and other work to the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy within 30 days. The agency said CNX had failed to take measures to control runoff at the well pads, which are located in Washington and Greene counties. The violations included failing to install erosion and sedimentation controls in compliance with site permits and state Clean Streams Law, plus allegedly neglecting to notify the agency when the measures for multiple sites were inoperable or ineffective.
The violations mostly occurred in 2017 and 2018 at the following sites:
- MOR30 in East Finley Township;
- MOR31 in East Finley Township;
- MOR40 in Richhill Township;
- RHL22 in Richhill Township;
- RHL27 in Richhill Township;
- RHL28 in Richhill Township;
- NV35 in South Franklin Township.
Regulators levied no fines under the consent order with the company.
“DEP accepted CNX’s proposal to fund a community environmental project in Nottingham Township, Washington County, in lieu of a civil penalty,” officials said. “NXC will provide no less than $180,000 toward 2,500 linear feet of stream bank stabilization and installation of fish habitat structures along and within Mingo Creek, a high-quality trout stocked fishery that flows through” Mingo Creek County Park.