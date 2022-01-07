Carnegie Mellon University announced Thursday it will start the spring semester with remote instruction, as the omicron variant continues to spread amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Today, we announce our decision to shift to a Modified Campus Posture for the start of the spring semester,” CMU President Farnam Jahanian and Provost Jim Garrett said in a statement that was sent to students and staff.
CMU officials said that since health officials don’t expect omicron cases to peak until the middle of the month, the university will hold a majority of classes from Jan. 18 to 30 via synchronous remote instruction.
Both undergraduate and graduate programs will be held remotely.
The exception will be a few classes that will be conducted in-person, and the university said COVID-19 mitigation procedures will be implemented for those courses.
Students may still choose to return to campus, and residence halls and on-campus dining will be open. CMU is advising anyone who is experiencing symptoms or has tested positive to avoid travel.
The university said it anticipates going back to in-person classes on Jan. 31.