The Canon-McMillan High School National Honor Society and Student Council will host a clothing drive on Saturday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The drive will benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
The community may drop off items at the high school, 314 Elm Street Ext., Canonsburg, during those hours.
Remote and in-school students can drop off bags of clothes from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, through Friday, April 10, at the main office or at high school entrances, as well as on the morning of the clothing drive, when the truck will be in front of the high school.
Please contact Karen Rubican, guidance counselor, at rubicank@cmsd.k12.pa.us, with any questions.