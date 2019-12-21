MARIANNA – A clothing drive is underway in Marianna to benefit four young children whose family lost everything in a fire early Thursday.
Jodi Thomas, who lives near the fire scene on Oak Street, is spearheading the effort to drop off clothing at Marianna Community Public Library.
“We come together when something like this happens,” said Thomas, a Bethlehem-Center School District bus driver who takes these children to and from school.
The children escaped the fire unharmed, along with their mother, Jerrica Shrader, and another resident, Larry Robison.
Thomas said the fire caused the roof and interior to collapse, and that it rekindled at some point after it was reported at about 12:40 a.m.
“It was crazy, Thomas said. “There’s nothing left to that house.”
Shrader’s sons wear toddler sizes 2 and 4 and daughters sizes 6 and 7.
The library at 247 Jefferson Ave. is accepting donations through 3 p.m. Dec. 24.
Thomas said any cash donations would be converted to gift cards.
The state police fire marshal’s office has been asked to investigate the cause of the fire. An onsite investigation had yet to take place Friday afternoon, Trooper Forest Allison said.
He said preliminary information about the fire does not lead investigators to believe the cause was suspicious.