The real estate closing for Washington County’s purchase of a new office building, the Crossroads Center at 95 W. Beau St., could occur as early as this week.
Last week, in a split vote, two of the three Washington County commissioners approved a resolution authorizing and directing Chairman Diana Irey Vaughan to sign all closing documents with Beau Street Associates LP.
Commissioner Nick Sherman made the motion, and he and Irey Vaughan voted in favor of it. Commission Vice Chairman Larry Maggi, who has stated his objections to the purchase since the topic came up earlier this year, voted against the motion.
County Finance Director Joshua Hatfield had previously been designated as the signatory for the $10 million purchase but the most recent resolution superseded it.
Washington County will be using money from the 2017 sale of the health center in Arden, Chartiers Township, to foot the bill.
Irey Vaughan said Monday that there has been no discussion about what to name the property once the county completes the purchase.
The Crossroads Center, constructed in 2007, will be replacing the 40-year-old Courthouse Square office building at 100 W. Beau St., which appears to be headed for demolition.
The moving of county offices won’t be taking place until later next year, officials said.
In a related move, the board also voted to reject all bids to renovate the Courthouse Square garage and plaza.