A former Washington County assistant district attorney has announced her candidacy for magisterial district judge in District 27-3-06.
Kristin Clingerman will be competing in both the Republican and Democratic primaries. The magisterial district includes Cecil, Robinson and Mt. Pleasant townships, as well as McDonald.
“My legal career has been both extensive and diverse,” Clingerman said. “I am well prepared to immediately take hold of the reins as magisterial district judge and provide the Cecil, McDonald, Mt. Pleasant and Robinson communities with swift, fair and impartial justice.”
Clingerman teaches criminal law and criminal procedure at Waynesburg University, where she is an assistant professor. Clingerman’s tenure as a Washington County assistant district attorney started in 1997. During her time in the district attorney’s office, she developed a specialized victims’ investigative and prosecution unit. It was charged with combating crimes related to child abuse, sexual assault and domestic assault.
Prior to joining the district attorney’s office, Clingerman, 57, worked in private practice, handling civil cases. A resident of Mt. Pleasant Township, she received a law degree from Duquesne University and an undergraduate degree from Washington & Jefferson College. Clingerman is the mother of a 19-year-old son and an active member of the Washington County Bar Association, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, and the Hickory Lions Club. She is a member of Washington’s Church of the Covenant.