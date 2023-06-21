Clerk of Courts

Submitted photo

A maintenance worker removes the Clerk of Courts sign from the office window inside the Washington County Courthouse after the row office was relocated to nearby Courthouse Square over the weekend.

The relocation of the Clerk of Courts from the Washington County Courthouse to a nearby county building appeared to go smoothly over the weekend with the new office open in time for business Tuesday morning.

More than a dozen county workers, summer interns and community service inmates spent the Juneteenth holiday weekend moving hundreds of boxes with criminal court files into the Courthouse Square office building despite previous objections raised by Clerk of Courts Brenda Davis about the relocation.

