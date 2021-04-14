Washington Township Supervisors will hold a Spring Cleanup Day on April 24. Dumpsters will be at the township municipal garage from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is open to township residents.
Large appliances, sofas, mattresses and scrap metal and any electronics, (televisions, computers, keyboards, etc.), will be accepted. Appliances are accepted but must have the freon removed. No household garbage, concrete, paint or hazardous materials, liquids, oil, rocks, wood or dirt will be accepted.
Through a grant administered by the Greene County Conservation District, passenger tires (car and truck only) will be accepted on cleanup day at a disposal fee of $1 per tire. Tires must be off the rim. For more information, call the township office between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday at 724-627-6471.