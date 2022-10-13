Clean and Tidy our County is hosting planning meetings next week to discuss coordinating community wide clean-ups.
Those interested can choose between two times, 1 p.m. or 5 p.m. Oct. 19 in meeting room 103 of the Courthouse Square building.
Anyone planning to attend is asked to RSVP to Fern Sibert at fern.sibert@gmail.com by Saturday.
