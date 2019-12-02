WHEELING, W.Va. – The Ohio Valley Construction Employers Council named Jack W. Ramage as its executive director during a brief press conference at its Wheeling offices last week.
Ramage, who served as executive director of the Master Builders’ Association of Western Pa. Inc., replaces Ginny Favede, who was named as the 13th president of Wheeling University in early October.
He will begin his duties Jan. 1.
Ramage, a Claysville native, said he believes his background and experience will help the OVCEC move forward with council’s goals.
“It is my sincere honor to be appointed,” Ramage said. “The OVCEC does such important work and to be entrusted to lead that work is something I’ll treasure. As a team we’ll move forward with a goal of making the OVCEC better and far more reaching than ever.”
The OVCEC is a not-for-profit organization consisting of over 500 members including general contractors, subcontractors, equipment and materials suppliers, architects, engineers and service firms. The association’s executive director leads both the executive and advisory boards in their decision-making.
“There is a lot of legacy and a strong reputation here. I’ve been familiar with the OVCEC for a number of years,” Ramage said. “During my time here as the executive director, I will work with the board to stabilize operations and and restore the services and benefits to which the OVCEC members in the the construction industry in the Ohio Valley have become accustomed.”
In addition, Ramage said he plans to help find the “next permanent executive director” with the board and help train and assist that individual to take the OVCEC to the next level.
“I think careers in construction are critical. They provide a fulfilling and family sustaining job,” Ramage said. “One of the most important duties will be to get the word out to promote and advance the construction industry in the Ohio Valley, and I will not only reach out but will work within by providing members and the general public information on trends and industry concerns.
“I think the construction industry is faced with some real challenges today, probably the biggest which is the workforce situation. We need people in our industry,” said Ramage.
Ramage has been with the Master Builders’ Association of Westen Pa., a construction industry trade organization since 1991, and has also served as an employer trustee on numerous construction industry funds.