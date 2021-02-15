Jason John Ryan Moore, 47, of Claysville, announced his plans to run for the magisterial district judge seat that will be vacated at the end of the year by Magistrate Ethan Ward.
Moore will be pursuing both Republican and Democratic nominations for the 27-3-10 magisterial seat, which includes Amwell, Blaine, Buffalo, East Finley, Donegal, Hopewell, Independence, Morris, South Franklin and West Finley townships, and the boroughs of Claysville, Green Hills and West Middletown.
Moore is a lifelong resident of Washington County, having lived in both Claysville and West Alexander.
He is employed by the family trucking business, Craig Moore & Son Trucking. Previous employment held by Moore was in hazmat construction remediation with ENSR. Moore is a skilled laborer with over 20 years experience in the trucking industry, remediation construction and heavy equipment operating.
He is a 1991 McGuffey High School graduate and attended Western Area Vo-Tech, where he attained a certification in general electric.
Moore said he is a dedicated father, son and neighbor who has particular interests in not only McGuffey School District, but to his fellow neighbors and community.