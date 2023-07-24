Brad Simms, a firefighter for more than 50 years with Claysville, was honored July 15 as the Pennsylvania American Legion Fireman of the Year for 2023. Washington County Commissioner Larry Maggi presented him with the award at the ceremony in Harrisburg, and the county commissioners recognized him at their meeting Thursday.
