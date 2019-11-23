The Claysville Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 7.
Line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. The parade will form at Valley View Road near Newton Consulting and end on Bell Avenue.
The parade is one way, and all are welcome to participate, including marching units, floats, vehicles and horses. Santa will arrive via fire engine.
Santa will return to the Claysville Community Building after the parade to meet the children and give them a treat, courtesy of the Community Building and Claysville American Legion.
The parade is sponsored by the Claysville Volunteer Fire Department. Call 724-663-4240 for more information.