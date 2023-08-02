Classic car enthusiasts from all over descended on Bridgeville this past Sunday for the 42nd Annual All-Chevy Show, organized by the Steel Town Corvette Club. Nearly 150 vehicles participated in the show, which was held this year at the Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Department’s parking lot. Awards were given out for the top three vehicles in 18 different classes, all of which featured different generations and styles of Chevrolets.
Classic car enthusiasts pack ‘All-Chevy Show’ in Bridgeville
Mike Jones
