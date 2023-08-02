Car Show

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

Classic car enthusiasts from all over descended on Bridgeville this past Sunday for the 42nd Annual All-Chevy Show, organized by the Steel Town Corvette Club. Nearly 150 vehicles participated in the show, which was held this year at the Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Department’s parking lot. Awards were given out for the top three vehicles in 18 different classes, all of which featured different generations and styles of Chevrolets.

Classic car enthusiasts from all over descended on Bridgeville this past Sunday for the 42nd Annual All-Chevy Show, organized by the Steel Town Corvette Club. Nearly 150 vehicles participated in the show, which was held this year at the Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Department’s parking lot. Awards were given out for the top three vehicles in 18 different classes, all of which featured different generations and styles of Chevrolets.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription