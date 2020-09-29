Redemption Farms in the Fredericktown area will host Andy Lane and Doug Wharton of Hand Hewn Farm, Fresno, Ohio, for a three-day, hands-on hog butchering class Friday through Sunday.
“They travel the United States teaching the almost lost art of on-farm hog butchering,” wrote Tara Stottlemyer of Redemption Farms in a news release.
Lane and Wharton have their own butcher shop on their farm, which was featured on Justin Rhodes’ “The Great American Farm Tour” program.
The first day will be spent at the Waleski Horse Farm, and the second day activities will take place in the kitchen of the Greater Washington County Food bank. The final day will deal with preparation of meats, with sampling as the day goes along.
The $400 registration fee includes meals each day provided by Redemption Farms’ “rescued hogs” and pasture-raised veal and chicken.
Redemption Farms’ rescued swine were not euthanized at large-scale operations when the supply chain was disrupted due to the arrival of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the human population this past spring.
Two tickets were still available at www.RedemptionFarmsllc.com.