Scott Blasey, lead singer of the Clarks, will be performing the first of six live online benefit concerts for Washington’s City Mission at 8 p.m. Saturday.
The concert will be on the band’s Facebook page. The next concert, on Tuesday, will be on Instagram, while plans for the Thursday night concert and the subsequent shows are still being developed. Another member of the four-man band is expected to play solo Thursday.
Blasey and the Clarks have been playing online shows for several area nonprofits in recent weeks to assist them during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the band raised $8,000 for Greater Community Food Bank of Pittsburgh.
“I don’t know if we can get that, but we would appreciate any amount we can get,” said Trisha Schum, City Mission’s marketing manager.
Blasey has previously volunteered at City Mission. This past Thanksgiving, he and his family were there serenading diners and serving meals. Blasey said in a news release, “I do these shows with my heart filled with joy and love and unity, and I want us all to come together in these difficult times.”
He also said, “Our family feels very strongly about the positive work the City Mission does in our community. We look forward every year to being a part of the Thanksgiving meal festivities and are excited about this opportunity to help the mission even further.”
The link to donate on the concert’s behalf is http://ow.ly/Ofpx50zmACF.