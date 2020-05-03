The May 1 edition of the Observer-Reporter included an article about a virtual Washington County Chamber of Commerce event that referred to a question posed by a reporter to Jeff Kotula, the host, and guest David Spigelmyer, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition.
The question dealt with the possible impact of investigations by the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office on the local oil and gas industry. The article said that Kotula and Spigelmyer didn’t address the question, which was submitted during the event.
It is now clear the reporter asked the question through the wrong window of the Zoom conferencing platform. During the event, attendees were asked to submit their questions through a separate “Q&A” window provided to them, and the speakers were not taking questions through the “chat” window, which was the one the reporter erroneously used instead.
As neither Kotula nor Spigelmyer was aware of the reporter’s question, it was not addressed during the webinar.