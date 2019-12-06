Cecil Township supervisors did vote not to change the property-tax rate from the current 1.5 mills on Monday, but still must hold a special meeting to vote to pass the 2020 budget.
Supervisors Chairwoman Cindy Fisher said that supervisors are planning to meet in a separate public meeting for that purpose. The date hasn’t been set, but it will probably be during the day on Dec. 16, Fisher added.
The $10.07 million proposed budget is about $600,000 more than the one for 2019. It includes a projected increase of almost $500,000 that would bring the department’s portion of the budget to about $3.65 million.
“What is not being accounted for (based only on that bottom line), is that we get $60-something thousand per officer for three officers” at the schools.
Fisher said that figure includes reimbursements from Canon-McMillan for officers who work as school resource officers in district buildings.
A headline and article in Thursday’s edition incorrectly stated that the budget was passed.