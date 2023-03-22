tinstman-anniversary.jpg

Courtesy of Nathan Tinstman

Marc and Terri Tinstman celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary

The family of a retired Brownsville minister and his wife who were killed last May in a four-vehicle crash along Interstate 70 West near Triadelphia, W.Va., has filed a civil suit against multiple parties whom they believe are culpable in the couple’s deaths.

Nathan Tinstman of Richeyville filed the suit this week in Ohio County Circuit Court, asking for compensatory and punitive damages in connection with the deaths of his parents, Marc and Terri Tinstman.

