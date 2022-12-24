Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club held a Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday at the Laurel Point Cemetery in Carmichaels, laying 360 wreaths on veterans’ graves.
Frank Ricco and the Post 400 American Legion Band performed, and Carmichaels Girl Scout Troop 52374 led the Pledge of Allegiance and helped lay the wreaths at the end of the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.