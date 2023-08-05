A partnership between the city of Washington and Washington School District that will bring improvements to the Colt League baseball field at Washington Park was discussed at Thursday’s City Council meeting.
“Washington School District is looking to build a turf field, one they were originally looking to build in East Washington,” said Mayor Scott Putman. “We’re working with them on an agreement to build that at Washington Park.”
Putnam said the field will be used for baseball and softball and the hope is for it to be completed in quick fashion.
“I think it’s something they’d like to get started on, maybe even this year, if we can get the agreement worked out,” he said.
In February, the district approved building a softball/baseball facility behind the Old Washington School on East Beau Street for $1,053,581.
Colt Field in Washington Park has served as the home of Washington’s baseball team since 1973. The field is maintained by the city of Washington.
George Lammay, superintendent of the Washington School District, said Friday that the price tag will be about $2 million for the project, as more drainage work is necessary and the entire field will be done in turf.
In action taken at Thursday’s meeting, council unanimously approved the purchase of six additional body cameras for the police department, as well as associated storage and a docking station. The cost is $24,152 for a five-year deal with Motorola Solutions.
The cameras and docks, as well as two years of storage, will be purchased at a cost of $22,352 with Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) grant funding. The additional three years of storage, which cost $1,800, will be covered by a $2,000 donation from Neal and Dan Isiminger.
The Isiminger family, owners of Isiminger’s Towing Service and Isiminger’s Splish Splash Touch Free Car Wash, typically make annual $500 donations to the city’s police and fire departments.
Bids also will be sought for the installation of four external cameras at the police station. The cost will be covered by the PCCD grant with a maximum expenditure of $8,000.
The final reading of an ordinance to amend regulations concerning municipal claims and delinquent taxes also was approved. The ordinance changes some language from an older ordinance to make the regulations more current.
Other motions unanimously approved by council include:
- Hiring three public works employees;
- Promoting police Sgt. John Hritz to lieutenant and Cpl. Kent Mitchell to sergeant;
- Appointing Carole DeAngelo, director of advertising and events for the Observer-Reporter, to the Washington Business District Authority for a five-year term that runs through July 31, 2028;
- Replacing a side door at the fire station headquarters at a maximum cost of $4,300;
- Plumbing repairs at the Tylerdale station with McKean Plumbing and Heating at a maximum cost of $6,500.
