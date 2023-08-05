WASHINGTON CITY HALL

Washington City Hall

A partnership between the city of Washington and Washington School District that will bring improvements to the Colt League baseball field at Washington Park was discussed at Thursday’s City Council meeting.

“Washington School District is looking to build a turf field, one they were originally looking to build in East Washington,” said Mayor Scott Putman. “We’re working with them on an agreement to build that at Washington Park.”

