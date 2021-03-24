Washington officials are hoping residents will work together next month to clean up the city during its first organized cleanup day in two years.
“We’re hoping for a really good turnout this year,” said Jeffery Donatelli, city code enforcement officer. “Last year didn’t happen for obvious reasons.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown occurred and social distancing measures were put in place, the city canceled its annual cleanup day. This year, the city has scheduled a cleanup for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24.
Donatelli said two dumpsters will be provided, one at the Seventh Ward playground and another at the Eighth Ward playground, which will be available for all city residents to use. People are encouraged to bring their old mattresses, couches and other trash to the dumpsters for disposal, and to help neighbors clean up littered public spaces.
“We fully expect to have both of the dumpsters filled, which is going to be an awfully large amount of trash,” Donatelli said. “I’m assuming that because there wasn’t a cleanup last year, we will see a greater amount of litter in some areas. There’s about two years’ worth of dumping at some of these properties.”
Those vacant properties, which have become dumping grounds in the city, will be “our biggest target,” for the cleanup day, Donatelli said.
“The vacant properties are going to be our biggest problem areas,” he said.
Several community groups and city officials already have committed to helping out, Donatelli said, but additional hands are always welcome.
“If this goes well, we might be able to have one twice a year,” he said.
If the dumpsters fill up before 5 p.m. that day, Donatelli said they’d pile additional trash next to them and have another dumpster set up. Items that can’t go into the dumpsters include tires, televisions, paint or other chemicals such as motor oil.
The city is registered with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, which donates supplies toward the event, according to city clerk Michelle Sperl. She said this year they donated 120 trash bags, gloves and safety vests for volunteers to use. Those volunteers can meet at 9 a.m. at one of the playgrounds, Donatelli said.
“Folks can come out and help for 20 minutes or three hours – whatever they can do,” he said.