The City of Washington Fire Department dedicated its new Pierce Enforcer rescue engine Saturday. The engine will bear a plaque dedicated to the memory of Jeremy LaBella, a Washington firefighter who died in the line of duty in February 2007 when a roof collapsed during a structure fire. The vehicle replaces an engine that has been retired, and is the beginning of a modernization plan for the fire department. Pictured at the dedication ceremony are, from left, Chris Richer, chief of Washington’s fire department; Scott Putnam, Washington’s mayor; Councilman Andrew Callan; Councilman Kenneth Westcott; and Councilman Joseph DeThomas. The vehicle was paid for through grant funding.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 2
-
Nov 20
-
Dec 2
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.