The city of Washington joined the many other local municipalities in declaring an emergency Tuesday afternoon as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is just a proactive measure that may be necessary if the response requires greater cooperation between government agencies and is in no way meant to heighten the anxiety people are already experiencing,” Mayor Scott Putnam said in a news release. “Our staff has been on top of this situation from the beginning, preparing a response and taking all steps to keep the public safe and the virus contained.”
City Hall and other city facilities have been closed to the public for nearly two weeks, though “essential personnel” are still reporting to work, according to the release. The treasurer’s office and the clerk’s office are accepting payments by mail or residents may also use a mail slot on the side entrance of City Hall.
City Council has not canceled its meetings scheduled for Monday and April 2. Putnam said council members are working with their solicitor to come up with a plan for how to hold the public meetings without allowing the public to physically attend.
Putnam called for residents to remain calm and to help each other when possible while maintaining social distance during the pandemic.
“This is not a time for fear or panic but a time for courage, patriotism and community,” he said in the release. “A time for neighbor to help neighbor and to help safeguard the most vulnerable among us.”
Putnam said the declaration came from him, but the majority of council was on board.
Councilman Matthew Staniszewski stated that he was against the declaration, which in his opinion was “fueling the fire.
“This just continues to fuel the fear and the panic,” he said Wednesday. “We should keep calm, follow CDC guidelines, and listen to our medical community.”
