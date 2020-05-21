With Washington County having moved into the yellow phase of coronavirus mitigation, the City Mission has announced it will again start taking new residents and its thrift stores will be reopening.
New residents will be allowed into the mission starting Tuesday. New residents will be asked to wear face masks, practice social distancing and agree to a medical screening. All new residents will be brought into the facility from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, and anyone needing assistance will have to contact one of the mission’s intake coordinators to begin the process.
The seven thrift stores City Mission operates will reopen Friday. All the stores will be operating on modified hours, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. City Mission is accepting clothing and shoe donations to the stores at all locations and at the City Mission warehouse,1000 Sheffield St., Washington.
Also, food bags will be available for anyone in need at the City Mission’s Samaritan Care Center at 84 W. Wheeling St., Washington, starting Thursday at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. City Mission will continue to do this on subsequent Thursdays. It has discontinued its pop-up food pantries.
Individual volunteers are also being allowed back to City Mission on a limited basis. Details are available by contacting Sheila Coquet, volunteer manager, at scoquet@citymission.org.